In The Locker Room with V Dagnino, Powerhouse Behind the Plate

College third-year on the softball team V Dagnino has worked hard their entire life to achieve their goals, setting high standards for those around them. At age 13 they played on the Peruvian national softball team, traveling across the world playing the sport they love. A self-described hustler, they juggle their time between classes, practice, and a myriad of jobs to support themselves through college. Dagnino is inspired by their parents who work endlessly to ensure a better future for their children. In the future, Dagnino hopes to give back to the community and provide the same support to others that they received throughout their time at Oberlin.