Return to Normal Endangers Lives of Disabled Students

“They’re gonna breathe on me!” My mother chuckled as I wailed to her about the lifting of COVID-19 guidelines on campus. I had just finished my most successful semester at Oberlin, primarily completed from my off-campus apartment. Any time I spent on campus was controlled and limited, and I only encountered other students masked and from a distance. With COVID-19 cases on campus thankfully remaining low, it was as close to a comfortable and accessible semester as I’ve ever had. I could attend class from my apartment four out of five days a week. I could take exams online, in a distraction-reduced environment of my choosing, at a time that I could be most functional and productive. Professors were willing to extend deadlines because, all of a sudden, everyone else was struggling too. Sicknesses like the cold and flu, which would usually devastate my immune system for months, weren’t spreading throughout campus.