Rum set on the British Empire 51 years ago this month, on the date known ever since as Black Tot Day. Rum had been part of British Naval tradition informally since 1655, having arisen out of concerns over sailors’ health—strong drink was considered medicine, after all. It was also a practical solution for a common problem, as keeping beverages aboard ships when traversing the oceans blue was tricky at best. Water in casks became fouled with an algal funk; beer went skunky in the tropics. But thanks to the magic of barrels and high-proof alcohol, spirits only improved with heat and time.