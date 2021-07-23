Cancel
Rosatom confirms reliability of new VVER-440 fuel

world-nuclear-news.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnit 4 of the Kola nuclear power plant in Murmansk, Russia has successfully completed the fifth cycle of irradiation using "third generation" RK-3 fuel designed for VVER-440 reactors. During the planned fuel loading, a televisual inspection of the irradiated fuel was performed with the help of specialised equipment, which showed that, after five irradiation cycles, all RK-3 assemblies had retained their original shape and all the fuel rods were sealed.

