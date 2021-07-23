Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

New opportunities for small and mid-size Blue Water manufacturers to embrace Industry 4.0

By MJ Galbraith
secondwavemedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the future of manufacturing, many believe that it’s well underway. It’s the fourth wave of the industrial revolution, experts say, a period where manufacturing and computer technology are becoming more intertwined than ever. It’s called Industry 4.0. The first wave of the industrial revolution began in...

www.secondwavemedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Casey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Additive Manufacturing#Manufacturing Process#Big Data#Medc#Automation Alley#The St Clair County Eda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Robotics Changed Industry 4.0; Now, How Will Industry 4.0 Change Robotics?

Novel robotics technology was one of the most significant drivers behind the start of the fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0. Now, new computer technology, like industrial IoT devices and AI algorithms, is likely having a bigger impact on industry. It seems likely that these technologies will also have a major effect on how commercial robots are used in heavy industry.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Nomadix Unveils New Internet Gateway for Small and Mid-Sized Hotels and MDU Properties

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – ​​Nomadix® Inc​., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced the newest addition to its family of internet gateways, the EG 1000. Reliable and fast Wi-Fi is the top amenity required when choosing where to travel and live. This latest gateway leverages the company’s technological advantage to create robust guest and tenant experiences for a new market segment of small-to-mid-tier hotels, apartments and senior living communities.
Walker, MIcorpmagazine.com

Industry 4.0 Workshops Target Emerging Manufacturers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (July 30, 2021) – The Right Place, Inc.,Feyen Zylstra and The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center – West (aka The Center-West), are offering in person workshops designed to guide small and midsized manufacturers through creating sustainable change as they learn about and implement Industry 4.0 technologies for their business.
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry Analysis by Key Players

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Based Manufacturing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Based Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyaithority.com

Molex Accelerates Path to Industry 4.0 with Expanded Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) and New Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs)

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced continued development in driving major advances across its Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing initiatives. These advances and the introduction of Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs) further extend Molex’s Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) by empowering supply chain stakeholders to build software-defined machines, robots and production lines that meet escalating demands for connected, secure, scalable and efficient operations.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Connected Health Market Size, Trends, Manufacturing Share, By Region And Segment, Industry Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2027

"The Connected Health Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" In this report, Fusion Market Research discusses the Global & USA industrial policies, economic environment, and the impact...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Consolidated Engineering Company, A Leading Industrial Furnace Manufacturer, Launches New Website

KENNESAW, Ga. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. With over 60 years as a leading manufacturer of industrial furnaces, CEC is the go-to worldwide for heat treatment products. Demand for these complex products and the expertise to create them is ever-increasing, and with that came the need for an enhanced website presence. This month, CEC has unveiled a brand new website that better reflects the impressive qualities of their products, as well as highlights the various aftermarket services CEC provides.
Economygetmarketreport.com

Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market 2021 Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2026

As per the research conducted by MRInsights.biz, the report titled Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 includes a lot of details that allow everyone to understand different things without difficulties. In the introductory part of the chapter, details about global Smart Manufacturing Technology market figures, both historical and estimates are given in the report. The report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. The report presents a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The report integrates key details such as production, growth rate, consumption, market share, production, volume, value, profit margin, and revenue.
Industryautomationworld.com

Industrial Marketing in the 4.0 Era

"Industrial history is littered with technically excellent ideas that have generated no economic return, so too with business initiatives that lack any assumption of sustainability. The management challenge lies precisely in the combination of these two elements that are so basic, yet so difficult to combine." I wanted to mention...
Michigan Statemanisteenews.com

$275,000 grant to promote Industry 4.0 in northern Michigan

NORTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN — Awareness and use of the latest manufacturing technology is getting a boost in northwest lower Michigan from a $275,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant. The Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium received the grant to further the awareness and integration of Industry 4.0 practices in the region. The...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Business Mapping Software Market Still Has Room To Grow: Caliper, Microsoft, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Business Mapping Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Caliper, Microsoft, IBM, Tactician, eSpatial, G2, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Aspectum, Clever Analytics, TIBCO Software, Geographic Enterprises & VNT Software etc.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Pipettes and Accessories Market to Discern Magnified Growth of 4.0% CAGR During 2021 to 2026 With Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Demand !!

SEATTLE, July 29, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Pipettes and Accessories Market Analysis. Pipettes are used to transport a specific volume of liquids in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical laboratories. Micropipettes are used in molecular biology investigations to create microliter quantities of solutions, whereas serological pipettes are used in microbiology laboratories to create milliliter quantities of medium for cell cultures. Volume exchanges with sterile cultures and solutions utilizing devices such as micropipettes and serological pipettes are one of the numerous common laboratory methods. Electronic pipetting, lightweight pipettes, plunger placements in more user-friendly configurations, and lowering frictional forces are all pipette designs that help to reduce strain.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape to 2026

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 organized and published by MRInsights.biz encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data. The report provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and highlights the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The report covers every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract market. Segmentation of the market is studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cloud PBX Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2021-2026

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud PBX Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud PBX market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud PBX Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with LeadingAgile, AgileSparks, Endava, Hexaware Technologies

Global & USA Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global & USA Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, AgileSparks, Endava, LeadingAgile, Hexaware Technologies, Symphony Solutions & XebiaLabs.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Farm Management Software Market Expecting the Unexpected future in 2026; SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Farm Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Farm Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Farm Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. Adds Kenn Lamb to its NERC Compliance Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), recognized throughout the industry for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards compliance consulting services, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth (Kenn) Lamb, P.E. to its staff as NERC Consultant for Operations & Planning Standards. Kenn joins PCS after spending eighteen years in the industry as a Transmission Operations Engineer, Transmission Planning Engineer, and Distribution Engineering Manager that included NERC regulatory matters, along with studies, dynamic analysis, and reliability assessments associated with the NERC O&P Standards. His expertise includes power system operations and planning, resource interconnections, Protection & Control, and system studies, as well as being a former NERC certified Transmission Operator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy