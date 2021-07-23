Cancel
Today in history for July 23

Williston Daily Herald
 10 days ago

In 1962, the Telstar 1 satellite transmitted the first live, trans-Atlantic TV broadcast, featuring CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite. In 1967, the 12th Street Riots began in Detroit, ending five days later and resulting in 43 people dead, hundreds injured and more than 1,400 buildings burned to the ground. In...

www.willistonherald.com

