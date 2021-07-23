Today in history for July 23

"The smell of rain when it hits the ground, it’s a smell that you can’t smell anywhere else." - Phyllis Valenzuela, member of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Life in the Sonoran Desert is unique. Nowhere else on earth can you experience the sights and sounds that we enjoy in this place. And this year, with the return of the monsoon season, I’m reflecting on how Arizona Public Media not only brings you stories of people and places from around the world but also connects you with life in Southern Arizona. The experience of those first drops of rain after a long, hard, dry spell in the desert is captured perfectly in The Smell of Rain from AZPM’s Arizona Illustrated archives, in which a member of the Tohono O'odham nation shares how the rains are a sacred connection to the land and her ancestors. That’s the power of public media.