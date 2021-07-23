NJ Transit receives fiscal year 2022 authorization to secure capital funding
NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit board of directors adopted the 2021 update to “A Five-Year Capital Plan,” along with the Fiscal Year 2022 authorization to secure funding, on July 1. “A Five-Year Capital Plan” is an unconstrained vision of projects to demonstrate opportunities for safety, service, reliability, resiliency, sustainability and other improvements critical to NJ Transit, according to a press release.essexnewsdaily.com
