“Fudge Up Friday” – Week of July 19-23

hornfm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s edition of “Fudge Up Friday” features Chad Hastings’ weird foot fetish and a mishap from our traffic man, Don Miller.

hornfm.com

Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Listen: Friday, July 23, Morning Headlines

Day in History: 1971: Apollo 15 ready for moon mission. The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Pets995qyk.com

Mutt Monday – Meet Rocky

Rocky is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Rocky is a beautiful boy, but his personality makes him a true champion! This two year old, 56 pound All American is as sweet as they come. He has a super gentle way of taking treats, and loves to lean on his human friends. He would do best in a home without children.
Musicsoundtrack.net

Weekly Roundup: July 23

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner (C'mon C'mon), Rolfe Kent (Vacation Friends) and Isobel Waller-Bridge (The Fantastic Flitcrofts), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here. Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released...
Hershey, PAhersheypa.com

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make – and the people we become – once we’ve had a change in latitude. Hershey Theatre is pleased to announce that Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” will come to Hershey, Pa., for two performances on Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
Baseballchatsports.com

Royals Rumblings for Friday, July 23

I’m honestly not sure what happened to the Rumblings, today. I don’t have time to do a real one, but hopefully someone else will come along behind me and add some news stuff here. Still, I’ll tell you now that the Olympics Opening Ceremony has been held and they played a lot of video game music. It was cool. Also, Google has an Olympic-themed, retro-style video game for their doodle of the day. Check it out here (Chorus says this isn’t a real link, but I promise that it is: https://g.co/doodle/bu9x5uc)
Hopkinton, MAhopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Friday, July 23

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a video or two to brighten your morning. When the teenage song-and-dance group Electric Youth hits the Town Common this Sunday at 5 p.m. as...
ComicsPleated-Jeans.com

Saturday Morning Cartoons (21 Pics)

Kids get to have a great life waking up with some Saturday morning cartoons, why shouldn’t you? We found the most clever and funniest cartoons the internet had to offer for you this week!. Grab a cup of coffee (or a beer, I’m not your mom) and enjoy them. It’s...
Musiclakeshorepublicradio.org

Midwest BEAT- FRIDAY July 23

FRIDAY, JULY 23rd - 1:00-3:00pm. GUEST: DOUG "COSMO" CLIFFORD -- founder/drummer of CCR. Information: In the decades that followed Creedence Clearwater Revival's 2 year reign as the #1 band in the world, Creedence drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford focused his creative energy on producing album projects. His concept was to assemble a top shelf mix of players, write an album’s worth of original songs, then record, mix and master each album. When a project was completed, the masters were archived and safely stored in Cosmo’s Vault until the time was right to release them. Fast forward to 2021 and Cosmo has retrieved those masters and will be releasing them one album at a time on his own label, Cliffsong Records. The first release will be For All The Money In The World by Clifford / Wright.
Music983thecoast.com

Music News – Friday, July 23

Never got to see WHITNEY HOUSTON in concert? Well, now’s your chance . . . SORTA. A Hologram of Whitney is doing a residency at Harrah’s casino in Las Vegas this fall called “An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert”. Holo-Whitney will sing in the real Whitney’s actual voice, accompanied by a LIVE four-piece band, back-up singers, AND dancers.
Recipessweetphi.com

Catching up with the Kelnhofers – 103

This post may contain affiliate links, please see my privacy policy for details. This week on Catching up with the Kelnhofers, we’re talking about tomatoes. Plus, I’m sharing a few fun family adventures in downtown Milwaukee and asking for some help on designing our living room – I need your input!
Sports247Sports

O’Malley’s Monday Musings

Vypers in waiting, the annual Indispensables List, a predicted loss…and hydro-flasks in the wild? All highlight this week’s edition of The Musings.
Lake Winnebago, MO247Sports

Life of Fitz: Donnie Campbell in Lake Winnebago, Missouri

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his new friend and former Kansas State University quarterback from the 1980s, Donnie Campbell. Some listeners may remember Campbell playing at K-State from 1980-84, but what has now made him well known is the fact that in the 1990s he coached a player named Jason Sudeikis, who went on to become a comedian, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, a star in movies and now the star of the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso. It's a brilliant show, but Sudeikis has now credited Campbell for being part of the inspiration for the Ted Lasso character, an American football coach who is hired to coach an English Premier League team despite knowing nothing about soccer. The character, and the show, is charming and funny. Since Sudeikis credited Campbell, he's now done many interviews and even appeared recently on NBC's The Today Show. A coach and teacher, Campbell started his career in the Shawnee Mission school district, moved to the Blue Valley School District, and now has moved across the state line in Kansas City to the Lee's Summit, Missouri, school district.
Musicwmgk.com

Connect 3 – Win Kashmir Tickets

This week in the Connect 3 feature (weekdays at 10a), Matt Cord has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kashmir at the Keswick Theatre on 1/15/22. Win a pair of tickets to see Kashmir at the Keswick Theatre on 1/15/22. How to enter:. After the Matt...
Texas StateHood County News

Getting western with Texas troubadour Gary P. Nunn

Gary P. Nunn has played rooms the size of Texas. This Texas troubadour knows his venues — small and large. Saturday night he rocked the backyard stage at Brock’s Food & Drink in Acton as children chased chickens and their parents swigged ice cold beer arriving to tables by the buckets.
Telluride, COkoto.org

Friday, July 23

Birthdays: TOM HOLLAND, JANE KIRST, FRANK WINTER, KIM ASHWORTH, GARY ESCHMAN, PHIL SLIPOCK, HEATHER VAN FLEET, ROBIN FOX, MARLON WAYONS, ERIQ LaSALLE, WOODY HARRELSON, ALLISON KRAUSS & JASON RUSSELL,. Beyond the Groove Presents Music On The Green with Cousin Curtiss, today from 5-7 pm at Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village.

Comments / 0

