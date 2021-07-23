Six Tips for New Hunters

A big part of my job is encouraging folks to participate in outdoor recreation, particularly hunting. Whether that’s hunting for the first time, continuing the enjoyment of time spent afield, or diving back into a hobby left forgotten, my job is rewarding in so many ways. Something I enjoy the heck out of is watching someone hunt for the first time. When watching a beginner it’s clear to see the muscle memory flaunted by a hunting veteran has not yet been earned. However, the excitement to be hunting and the elation when it all comes together is something rarely seen in those with many years under their belt. The beginnings of a new venture present both the best rewards and the most difficult hurdles. The means to the end are the same across the board but navigating the rough waters of inexperience can be made a little easier with a few tips I’ve taken note of as I’ve dove into the unfamiliar world of upland hunting.