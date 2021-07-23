1340 SUNRISE DR, Sevierville, TN 37862

One word describes this home......Oasis!!! Sit by the pool and soak up the sun, relax in the hot tub and enjoy the mountain view, or sit on the screened in porch at night and listen to the water run from the pool slide. Everything about this home was built around family, entertaining and good old fashion quality. In this split foyer home, upstairs features an open concept kitchen and dining room with a barn door pantry, beautiful living room and sunroom along with 3 extra large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, and 2 full bathrooms, the master bathroom was recently fully renovated. Downstairs includes 1 huge bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bathroom, a 3 car garage with room for a workshop, and plenty of space for additional storage. Out by the pool you will find a pool house that features storage for tools, an additional full bathroom and a pool equipment room, along with a saltwater tank that would allow you to convert the pool to salt water if you desire. Also outside you will find a fire pit, space for a built in grill and a HOT TUB. Home sits on .76 acres, completely fenced in and set back from the road. That brings the total to 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a pool with slide and pool house, and hot tub.....what more could you ask for??!!! You are free to enjoy your oasis in this quiet, private neighborhood with no HOA fees.