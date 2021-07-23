‘Midnight’ crowd brings home one last Ironman in 2017
LAKE PLACID — Two minutes after midnight, as Sunday night, July 23, became Monday morning, July 24, 2017, “The Voice of Ironman” Mike Reilly began his thank yous. After a few final Ironman Lake Placid competitors finished their 140.6-mile triathlon journey in the moments before and after what’s regarded as Ironman’s “Midnight Hour,” the music was turned off. Members of the crowd ceased banging their orange inflatable noise-makers together and rattling their bells. Ironman Lake Placid 2017 was complete. And, on behalf of this person and that person, Reilly was signing off.www.lakeplacidnews.com
