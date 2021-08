Tallahassee FL ––– Venvi Art Gallery is pleased to present Brinda Pamulapati’s solo exhibition, “Revitalization”. Emerging triumphantly out of this challenging time, Pamulapati brings new light and inspiration to the gallery for her second solo exhibition. “Due to the coronavirus, I got a chance to slow down, get grounded and refreshed,” she explains. Her vibrant, abstract compositions will be on display, August 6th through 25th of 2021.