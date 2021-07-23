Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kirk ready to contribute in big league return

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen catcher Danny Jansen began hobbling while rounding first base and then pulled up running out a double in Wednesday’s 7-4 loss to the Red Sox, it was clear that he had aggravated the same right hamstring that forced him to miss nearly all of June. On Friday, the Blue...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Danny Jansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo#Il#Braves#Bisons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBMLB

Zavala makes homer history with first 3 jacks

CHICAGO -- Seby Zavala is known more for his defense and game-calling behind the plate than his prodigious output with the bat. At least, that’s the case in this very early part of his big league career. But in Saturday night’s 12-11 loss to the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field,...
MLBtheScore

Winners and losers from MLB's trade deadline

Short- and long-term fortunes can be won and lost around Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Just consider some recent history. In 2015, the Kansas City Royals added Ben Zobrist and Johnny Cueto, who contributed to their World Series championship. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs acquired rental closer Aroldis Chapman, sending Gleyber Torres to New York. While Chapman had an uneven postseason, he was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series (after blowing a save that night, one of his three blown saves that postseason) as the Cubs finally broke their curse. At the waiver deadline in 2017, the Houston Astros acquired Justin Verlander and fixed his slider grip, and he helped the club to a title. In 2018, the eventual champion Boston Red Sox did not make a trade, but in 2019, the Washington Nationals improved their bullpen without surrendering a prospect inside their top 20.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Angel Perdomo: Back in big leagues

Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to Saturday's game against Cincinnati. With Devin Williams landing on the 10-day injured list with right elbow discomfort, a spot opened up on the 26-man roster for Perdomo to rejoin the Brewers' bullpen. Perdomo spent over a month and a half in the majors in the early portion of the season, but was placed on the injured list in late May with a back strain, and was later optioned to Triple-A when he was activated. The left-hander will resume his big-league campaign with a 7.11 ERA and 19:12 K:BB.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Trey Amburgey: Hitless in big-league debut

Amburgey went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to Boston. Amburgey received his first big-league call-up Thursday after slashing .312/.379/.582 for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He started in his first big-league contest Friday, playing right field and batting eighth in the order. The 26-year-old was unable to reach base in his first two at-bats and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Amburgey could see a fair amount of playing time in the short term with fellow outfielders Aaron Judge (COVID-19), Miguel Andujar (wrist) and Clint Frazier (illness) all currently on the injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Hitless in big-league debut

Marsh went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Sunday against the Mariners. Marsh started in center field and batted seventh in his first game as a major-leaguer. Despite the rough debut, he figures to see regular playing time in center field, at least until Mike Trout (calf) is able to return.
MLBYardbarker

July 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Capt. Kirk doing what Capt. Kirk does.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Newly acquired Bowden Francis pitched a 7 inning gem with Tyler Chatwood and Travis Bergen providing two innings of shutout relief. The Herd brought out the bats, scoring 14 runs on 14 hits, including 3 doubles, and 5 home runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Anthony Banda: Joins big-league bullpen

Banda was called up by the Mets on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Banda joined the Mets in a trade from the Giants in early July. He owns a 5.96 ERA in 51.1 career major-league innings, none of which have come this season. In 49.2 Triple-A innings split between the two organizations this season, he's struggled to a 6.52 ERA.
MLBTalking Chop

Arizona Fall League to return in 2021

According to a report by Baseball America, the Arizona Fall League is set to return this year pending further developments with the ongoing pandemic. The AFL is set to kick off October 13, and play until November 20 if everything goes according to plan. That’s approximately the normal schedule for the top prospect league.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Returns to big leagues

The Marlins recalled Garrett from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The lefty rejoins Miami to fill the roster spot of Trevor Rogers (back) and presumably enter the starting rotation until Rogers is activated. In four appearances with the Marlins this season, three of which were starts, Garrett has pitched 15.2 innings and posted a 5.17 ERA. Walks have been an issue for him, though, as he's issued eight free passes.
MLSthebentmusket.com

“Bubbly, charismatic” Mafla ready to contribute for the Revs

We haven’t seen a lot of Christian Mafla this season, but he could be the one to step in if DeJuan Jones has to take some time off. Saturday’s 18-minute performance against Atlanta United was Mafla’s second appearance for the New England Revolution because the 28-year-old has struggled to stay healthy. Despite this, Mafla has been a positive influence on the locker room.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Rejoins big-league club

The Cubs recalled Ryan from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The lefty appeared in two Triple-A games after being demoted July 19, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk in 2.1 innings. With the Cubs this season, Ryan has posted an 8.31 ERA in 4.1 innings of work. Keegan Thompson was optioned to Iowa on Tuesday in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Santos: Returns to big leagues

Santos was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Santos was demoted to Triple-A last week but will rejoin the Rockies for Wednesday's contest. The right-hander has surrendered a run with a 5:2 K:BB over six innings for the Rockies this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Thursday

Gurriel (elbow) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Red Sox. Gurriel exited the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. The 27-year-old was slated to be re-evaluated Thursday, but the results aren't yet known. George Springer will serve as the designated hitter while Santiago Espinal enters the lineup at third base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy