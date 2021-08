Col. Richard Page Miles Sr., 81 of Carrollton, passed away April 27, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Vivian, Louisiana, son of the late William Clarence Miles and Lissa Castle Miles. He had a love for the outdoors and grew up fishing and hunting. His mother taught him at a young age how to crochet his own fishing nets. As a young man he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.He also enjoyed riding bikes, John Wayne and western movies.