SAITAMA, Japan — With all due respect to the 18-hole leaderboard at the men’s Olympic golf competition, there was one thing missing from the first round: the favorites. They weren’t actually missing, of course. They were just hovering there in the background. Justin Thomas made 18 pars and was snippy about it. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa carded matching 69s, which was just at touch better than average. All those names who we had been told were the front-runners for gold were lingering, somewhere else besides the first page of the leaderboard.