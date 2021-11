A University of Iowa search committee has announced the third finalist for the next dean of the College of Dentistry. Sorin Teich is associate dean for clinical affairs and professor in the Department of Oral Rehabilitation at the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. He will meet with faculty, staff, students, shared governance, and campus leadership on Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO