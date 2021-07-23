Cancel
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance

By Jimmie Kaska, Ed Payne
WLOX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after three people were found dead early Friday morning. According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton, WEAU-TV reported. Investigators are working on identifying the victims.

www.wlox.com

