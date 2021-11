Germany-based insurtech CLARK has announced the integration of the insurance and financial product information platform finanzen Group. CLARK is acquiring the finanzen Group through a share swap with Allianz X, which will become CLARK's largest minority shareholder. CLARK, however, will remain completely independent in Germany and Austria. Existing investors such as White Star Capital, Tencent and Yabeo, as well as new investors such as Eldridge and Kreos, provided the capital for the purchase price, which was paid in addition to the share swap.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO