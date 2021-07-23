Cancel
Nursing shortages, other challenges facing Arizona’s health care system

By Kassandra Lau
azpm.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntensive care units and emergency rooms aren’t seeing beds fill up at the rate they did during the height of the pandemic, but some nurses working those departments say they need relief. That was the message when unionized nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital demonstrated against staffing shortages that they said puts patients at risk. A statement from the hospital’s operator, Carondelet Health Network, said the facility has consistently met staffing guidelines in its collective bargaining agreement with the union.

