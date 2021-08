Your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons acts very much like our real world. It has seasons and the various bugs, fish, and sea creatures you can catch in the game will only show up during certain months, times of the day, and in some cases, in particular weather. In this guide, we’ll run you through all Animal Crossing New Horizons August bugs, fish and sea creatures that you can catch this month, as well as let you know which will be disappearing now that July’s been and gone.