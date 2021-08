The Sims 4 Cottage Living is out and fans are enjoying the new farming-oriented pack. While many Simmers are taking it slow and finding relaxation in figuring out the ins and outs of Cottage Living alone, some others are wondering how they can incorporate the good ol’ cheat bar. Can you use cheats to create animals, discover gift preferences, or kill wild foxes? You can do all that and more! We’ve compiled some Cottage Living cheats from The Sims 4 for you here.