Press Release - Hate Crime Investigation

Hate Crime/Assault Investigation

HAYWARD, Calif., July 23, 2021— The Hayward Police Department has arrested a subject believed to be responsible for the assault of an Asian man earlier this month in Hayward. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Salvador Dominguez Jr.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, at about 9:49 PM, the Hayward Police Department received the report of an assault that occurred at the Chevron Gas Station located at 24350 Hesperian Blvd in Hayward.

The reporting party, a witness, advised Hayward PD Dispatchers that the suspect approached the victim inside the gas station and asked, “Are you Asian” twice before slapping the victim across the face.

The witness said the suspect and victim had both left the scene but provided images of a license plate number, advising that it belonged to the suspect’s car. The witness did not have identifying information for the victim, but said the victim was known to come into the store on a regular basis.

Detectives were provided with these images, and an in-depth investigation was conducted. As a result of the investigative steps taken by our Criminal Investigative Bureau Detectives, and with the assistance from the community via social media outreach, the victim was located, and Dominguez was identified.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Dominguez in this case with assault, inciting a fight, and a hate crime enhancement.

We want to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation. Without the information provided via social media about the victim’s possible identity, this case may have never been solved.

The Hayward Police Department does not tolerate hate of any kind and we are committed to the investigation and enforcement of all acts of violence. If you have been the victim of a similar crime, or know someone who has been victimized, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with further information related to this incident is asked to call Detective McGiboney at 510-293-7176.

The Hayward Police Department case number is 2021-38615.