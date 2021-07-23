Bernice R. Kaufman, Dies at 94
Kaufman, Bernice R., 94, died Thursday, July 22 at her home in Chevy Chase, MD, where she had resided for the past 11 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Eli Kaufman, to whom she was married for more than 50 years, the devoted mother of the late Joel Kaufman and mother-in-law to his surviving wife, Debra Tropp, of Kensington, MD, and the dear sister of Seymour Hornstein (Ethel) of North Providence, RI and the late Abner and Edmund Hornstein and Evelyn Bruch.www.golocalprov.com
