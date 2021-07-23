Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

About the camera at 59th/Alki

westseattleblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you also wondered about that temporary camera at 59th/Alki – it’s labeled as having been placed for an SDOT traffic study, but without elaboration on what’s being studied, so we asked. An SDOT spokesperson replied, “This camera on Alki Trail at 59th Ave SW is for the SDOT’s annual bike counting program, done at about 40 locations across the city and during the warm-weather months. More details about this type of count are available in our annual traffic reports on this webpage.” The most-recent report there, from 2020, cited a 2019 “average annual daily traffic” count for that spot as 340.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Video Cameras#Travel Time#Volunteers#59th Alki#Sdot#The Seattle Way#Wadot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
Related
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

About the commercial crew on Alki Avenue

The crew was winding down when we got there but they told us it’s a commercial for Heinz Mayonnaise. No other details. (We’ll ask the company tomorrow.) Shufflerunner July 28, 2021 (7:48 pm) If there is one thing I definitely want after working out down by the water it’s a...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Roxbury shooting victim reported to have been rapper Gonzoe

There is still no official confirmation of this – the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victim’s ID yet – but we have confirmed that Gonzoe lived in West Seattle. Word of his death started circulating last night, starting with a report on the entertainment-news site VladTV...
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Neighbors near Alki Beach Park dealing with 'Scooter invasion'

SEATTLE - Some neighbors near Alki Beach Park in West Seattle are unhappy with the dozens of scooters that are at one of the designated parking locations on Alki Avenue and 55th Avenue. "The advent of the scooter invasion is driving everybody on this block nuts," said Lee Kelly. "There’s...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Alki

8:41 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response – by land and sea – to 62nd/Alki, where “someone appears to be drowning,” according to the dispatcher’s description of what was called in. Updates to come. 8:46 PM: This involves a vessel of some type. The Coast Guard also is...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Diver missing off Seacrest

Once the primary-election ballots are counted after next Tuesday night’s voting deadline, the spotlight turns to November, and one city ballot measure will likely dominate the discussion: Seattle Charter Amendment 29. It attempts to codify particular policies for dealing with homelessness, Just announced by the 34th District Democrats – their August meeting will be preceded by an informational forum with reps from both sides. Supporters call their compaign Compassion Seattle, opponents call theirs House Our Neighbors, and participants from both will be part of the online event, open to all, 6-6:45 pm Wednesday, August 11th. You can register here to get the viewing link. The 34th DDs’ regular August meeting will start afterward, at 7 pm (same link if you plan to stay), and they may take an endorsement vote during the meeting,
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: New home for Hedda Gobbler, the latest West Seattle turkey

We can finally say conclusively that the turkey recently seen in West Seattle is NOT the turkey that spent a year wandering the peninsula. That’s been confirmed by both this turkey’s adoptive family and the person who built an enclosure for her in their yard. They sent photos, including the one above, and this report:
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: Ready to Loop the ‘Lupe, one month from today?

One month from today – on August 29th – it’s the return of Loop the ‘Lupe, which offers an obstacle-course 5K, a kids’ dash, and a Senior Saunter, plus a whole lot of fun. Above are Loop the ‘Lupe organizer Brian Callanan with Audrey Hartman from Verity Credit Union, a WSB sponsor and one of the Loop the ‘Lupe sponsors (as are we). Loop the ‘Lupe was the host of tonight’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce “After Hours” event, which is where we caught up with them. Still time to register for Loop the ‘Lupe – go here!
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

Short-lived West Seattle power outage

WSB July 31, 2021 (11:19 am) Sorry I don’t have a grab of the map – I saw the email and checked the map via phone (seeing the outage listed as 90+ customers) after 9 am but couldn’t publish immediately, and by the time I got back to the desk around 9:45, the outage was over and it had vanished from the map. Should have taken a phone screengrab, I won’t make that mistake again!
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Gas-leak response in High Point

4 PM: A Seattle Fire callout has arrived in the 2900 block of SW Myrtle in High Point to check out a reported gas leak. No other details so far. 4:03 PM: Firefighters have told dispatch the problem was apparently in the kitchen and they’re looking to cut off gas “to the entire building.” (The address is for the True-living Church, mentioned here recently because of a redevelopment plan.)
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday notes

6:06 AM: Good morning, Another very warm day on tap. Thursday’s high was 91. Delridge project – As announced at midday yesterday, there’s a change – NO weekend closure of Delridge between Cambridge and Henderson after all. That section will be closed to NB traffic for a few days starting August 6th, but nothing this weekend. Southbound Delridge remains closed between Thistle and Trenton. East of Delridge, Trenton is now closed, while Thistle and Henderson are open again.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Yes, New Luck Toy will reopen

It’s the number one business-reopening question we’ve been getting for months – when will – or, will – New Luck Toy reopen? The bar/restaurant at 5905 California SW closed last November, announcing it planned to be closed for about six months “so we can make it out of this” (pandemic). Eight months have now passed and no word. We’ve made periodic inquiries. No reply. Then today while researching something unrelated, we encountered NLT co-proprietor Mark Fuller, so of course we asked. He told us yes, they intend to reopen, but need to rehire their staff, so that’s what’s taking a while – no projected date yet. (He’s working on a new West Seattle enterprise, too – separate story on that, next.)
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: The highlights!

As we head into the weekend, here are highlights of what’s happening today/tonight:. TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today, Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale, 11 am-8 pm), Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 pm), and Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm). HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: 11 am,...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Diver missing off Seacrest

(Photo sent by Carolyn Newman) 10:05 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to the Seacrest vicinity. The dispatcher has told responders it’s a report of two diving students missing, reported by their instructor. Updates to come. 10:09 PM: This has been updated to one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy