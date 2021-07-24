First Chinese CPU with proprietary instruction set launched by Loongson
A few months ago, Loongson was finalizing China’s first proprietary CPU instruction set dubbed LoongArch, and now the company is launching the first CPU models that include the new microcode. The Loongson 3A5000 processors integrate four cores with no hyperthreading technology, while the LoongArch microcode offers almost 2,000 instructions similar to existing mainstream architectures such as X86 and ARM, ensuring cross-instruction platform application compatibility.www.notebookcheck.net
