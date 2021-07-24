First Chinese CPU with proprietary instruction set launched by Loongson

It’s been well known for around 2 years now the Chinese government has been making some significant moves in order to make the country a little more self-sufficient when it comes to technology. Put simply, they want to start both designing and making all their own PC tech rather than being reliant on supply coming from companies such as Intel, AMD, Nvidia, etc. – Now, given that this meant that they effectively had to start this from scratch, you’d clearly not expect them to immediately jump to the forefront of processor or graphics card design. Following a report via TechSpot, however, it’s already being claimed that the upcoming ‘Loongson 3A5000’ processor may already be nearly as fast as the 1st-generation Ryzen CPUs.