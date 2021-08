After Realme, even Xiaomi decided to launch a “GT” phone. We are talking about the POCO F3 GT, which is actually a gaming-centric phone and flagship killer offering amazing specifications at a modest price. Is the GT solution by Xiaomi able to compete with the Realme GT which is actually the first GT phone ever? It surely belongs to the same segment, but which are the differences between their specifications and which one is better? This comparison between POCO F3 GT and Realme GT will try to let you find the answers to these questions.