I am in big trouble. My husband and I have a combined student loan debt of $190,000 and we were planning to retire in six months. My husband wants to sell our home and pay off the debt. If we do that, we won’t have much for a down payment for another house, so we won’t have a low mortgage payment. If we don’t sell, we can afford the student loan payments. But we will be very limited with no extra money left to save for emergencies.