Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Sign Second-Round S Jevon Holland

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of the Dolphins’ two second-round picks is now under contract. The Dolphins and safety Jevon Holland agreed to terms on the customary four-year rookie deal Friday. The Dolphins cut longtime starter Bobby McCain this offseason, clearing a path for Holland to move into the starting lineup as a rookie. Miami has converted cornerback Eric Rowe in position as a safety starter. Rowe has been a full-time safety first-stringer in each of Brian Flores‘ two seasons.

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ducks#Usa Today Sports Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry goes to bat for his QB, Ryan Tannehill

A quarterback’s best friend is a solid running game. We’ve all heard that since we were playing in the Pop Warner, Youth Football, and elementary school leagues, and if that simple theory still holds some credence, as most of us believe it does, there isn’t a quarterback on Planet Earth that has a better friend than Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Reveals His First Impression Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow remains a long shot to make the Jacksonville Jaguars final roster, but the former quarterback turned tight is impressing his teammates with his work ethic. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew appeared on Chris Long’s podcast last week. The personable quarterback revealed his early impressions of Tebow in Jacksonville. “We...
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa unloads bomb to Albert Wilson at training camp

One of the biggest limiting factor to the Miami Dolphins’ offense during the 2020 season was the lack of generated big plays down the field. It was an issue with both the running game and the passing game alike, but the ability to push the ball down the field was something Miami never really got the hang of once Tua Tagovailoa stepped onto the field. There was the deep shot against Cincinnati to Jakeem Grant that fell harmlessly to the ground after bouncing off Grant’s hands. The deep shot against Kansas City that Tagovailoa left short and was deflected into the air for his first career interception. The extended play chance just before half against the Chargers? It fell 6 inches short of a diving Grant.
NFL1075thefan.com

Who Are Available Free Agent Quarterbacks For The Colts?

INDIANAPOLIS – Stop me if you heard this before, the Colts have an injury question with their starting quarterback not even a week into training camp. Carson Wentz is going to miss some time with a foot injury. The Colts currently have three quarterbacks on the roster, none who have...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gardner Minshew on Tim Tebow: 'He's attacking every drill'

Though there was certainly a media frenzy when the Jacksonville Jaguars initially signed him this offseason, quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow largely went about his business during organized team activities without much distraction. He’s still considered a longshot to make the 53-man roster after a nine-year sabbatical from being on one, but it sounds like Tebow is working hard to try to secure a spot.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Tua Tagovailoa says the “it” is coming out after second practice for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins did right by him, and Tua Tagovailoa is feeling confident. During the team’s second practice of training camp, he told reporters that the “it” is starting to come out and he’s noticing growth in his game. After having a solid out on Wednesday, Tagovailoa was quick with his progressions as he completed his first six passes at practice. He connected with Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, and Jaylen Waddle for touchdowns, including two scores for Wilson. The former Alabama quarterback is becoming more comfortable within the offense. Miami’s decision to select Waddle in the NFL Draft was a good one. As the No. 6 overall pick, the chemistry between him and Tagovailoa was seen throughout practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy