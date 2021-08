Leslie Crider has been awarded the Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA) New Teacher of the Year for 2021. The purpose of the MCEA awards is to recognize teachers who are providing outstanding Marketing Education programs in high schools across the State of Missouri. Recipients of the New Teacher of the Year awards are nominated by their fellow educators and must have made significant contributions toward quality programs that improve and promote marketing education in their school communities. The New Professional Award is designed to recognize teachers with less than six years of teaching experience.