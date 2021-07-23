Reason and ingenuity

Perhaps I'm not the only person who wanted Tea Collection to offer US child sizes 14 and 16 because now they exist. I've caught a sale without adding email grief even temporarily. Quite aside from variable proportions per child regardless of age, by Tea's sizing chart the US 16 will fit, like, 12-13yos at most, because middling-kid sizing is more inconsistent than kids are variable. Other mfgrs' US 16 may fit a 10yo or a full-height 15yo or, very rarely, me. Reason has preapproved all the shirt deco choices this time, helpfully, and now has a pile of boy shirts. She prefers graphic designs that are "good art" and positioned generally, whereas some of the girl ones are positioned to draw attention. What got us here, besides art: my buying her sensible animal-graphic boy shirts when she was a toddler (she was quite clear at 2-3 that both she and cheetahs run fast), then chatting very carefully ages 6-7 about pragmatism--clothes that help one climb/run/move versus clothes meant to be looked at while one sits still. She continues to have and like some dresses, which it takes increasing effort to select such that she'd be able to move her arms and not worry about where the hem is. In seventh grade I rode a bike to school with a skirt tucked around my legs some days---way too warm to wear shorts beneath them, and my two skirts were longer than any shorts I owned; in seventh grade I also watched people try to grab other people's butts by sliding a hand up the leg of their shorts. Being able to choose is good.