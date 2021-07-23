AAN: Head Impact Rates Higher for Soccer Training Activities
Team interaction activities, game play linked to highest rotational kinematics, but lowest impact rates. FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Technical training activities are associated with higher head impact rates and lower mean kinematics among young soccer players, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology Sports Concussion Conference, held virtually from July 30 to 31.www.doctorslounge.com
