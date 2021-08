The children of Roger and Shirley Dillon would like to request a card shower to honor their parents on their 50th anniversary. They were married on Aug. 7, 1971. Roger and Shirley have five children: Jenny (Tim) Schwager, Ryan (Tara) Dillon, Trent (Courtney) Dillon, Nate (Amanda) Dillon and Adam (Brooke) Dillon. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren and two grandsons-in-law; Sydney (Dillon) Simon, Emma (John) Andersen, Riley Dillon, Koby Dillon, Olivia Schwager, Trey Dillon, Jacson Dillon, Jayce Dillon and Phillip Dillon.