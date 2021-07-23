Cancel
Health

Non-hematopoietic IL-4Rα expression contributes to fructose-driven obesity and metabolic sequelae

By Michelle S. M. A. Damen, Traci E. Stankiewicz, Se-Hyung Park, Robert N. Helsley, Calvin C. Chan, Maria E. Moreno-Fernandez, Jessica R. Doll, Sara Szabo, De’Broski R. Herbert, Samir Softic, Senad Divanovic
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The risks of excess sugar intake in addition to high-fat diet consumption on immunopathogenesis of obesity-associated metabolic diseases are poorly defined. Interleukin-4 (IL-4) and IL-13 signaling via IL-4Rα regulates adipose tissue lipolysis, insulin sensitivity, and liver fibrosis in obesity. However, the contribution of IL-4Rα to sugar rich diet-driven obesity and metabolic sequelae remains unknown.

HealthNature.com

5-HT recruits distinct neurocircuits to inhibit hunger-driven and non-hunger-driven feeding

Obesity is primarily a consequence of consuming calories beyond energetic requirements, but underpinning drivers have not been fully defined. 5-Hydroxytryptamine (5-HT) neurons in the dorsal Raphe nucleus (5-HTDRN) regulate different types of feeding behavior, such as eating to cope with hunger or for pleasure. Here, we observed that activation of 5-HTDRN to hypothalamic arcuate nucleus (5-HTDRN → ARH) projections inhibits food intake driven by hunger via actions at ARH 5-HT2C and 5-HT1B receptors, whereas activation of 5-HTDRN to ventral tegmental area (5-HTDRN → VTA) projections inhibits non-hunger-driven feeding via actions at 5-HT2C receptors. Further, hunger-driven feeding gradually activates ARH-projecting 5-HTDRN neurons via inhibiting their responsiveness to inhibitory GABAergic inputs; non-hunger-driven feeding activates VTA-projecting 5-HTDRN neurons through reducing a potassium outward current. Thus, our results support a model whereby parallel circuits modulate feeding behavior either in response to hunger or to hunger-independent cues.
ScienceNature.com

Oncogene-induced senescence in hematopoietic progenitors features myeloid restricted hematopoiesis, chronic inflammation and histiocytosis

Activating mutations in the BRAF-MAPK pathway have been reported in histiocytoses, hematological inflammatory neoplasms characterized by multi-organ dissemination of pro-inflammatory myeloid cells. Here, we generate a humanized mouse model of transplantation of human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) expressing the activated form of BRAF (BRAFV600E). All mice transplanted with BRAFV600E-expressing HSPCs succumb to bone marrow failure, displaying myeloid-restricted hematopoiesis and multi-organ dissemination of aberrant mononuclear phagocytes. At the basis of this aggressive phenotype, we uncover the engagement of a senescence program, characterized by DNA damage response activation and a senescence-associated secretory phenotype, which affects also non-mutated bystander cells. Mechanistically, we identify TNFα as a key determinant of paracrine senescence and myeloid-restricted hematopoiesis and show that its inhibition dampens inflammation, delays disease onset and rescues hematopoietic defects in bystander cells. Our work establishes that senescence in the human hematopoietic system links oncogene-activation to the systemic inflammation observed in histiocytic neoplasms.
HealthNature.com

Central and peripheral arterial stiffness responses to uninterrupted prolonged sitting combined with a high-fat meal: a randomized controlled crossover trial

Independently, prolonged uninterrupted sitting and the consumption of a meal high in saturated fats acutely disrupt normal cardiovascular function. Currently, the acute effects of these behaviors performed in combination on arterial stiffness, a marker of cardiovascular health, are unknown. This study sought to determine the effect of consuming a high-fat meal (Δ = 51 g fat) in conjunction with prolonged uninterrupted sitting (180 min) on measures of central and peripheral arterial stiffness. Using a randomized crossover design, 13 young healthy males consumed a high-fat (61 g) or low-fat (10 g) meal before 180 min of uninterrupted sitting. Carotid-femoral (cf) and femoral-ankle (fa) pulse wave velocity (PWV), aortic-femoral stiffness gradient (af-SG), superficial femoral PWV beta (β), and oscillometric pulse wave analysis outcomes were assessed pre and post sitting. cfPWV increased significantly more following the high-fat (mean difference [MD] = 0.59 m·s−1) meal than following the low-fat (MD = 0.2 m·s−1) meal, with no change in faPWV in either condition. The af-SG significantly decreased (worsened) (ηp2 = 0.569) over time in the high- and low-fat conditions (ratio = 0.1 and 0.1, respectively). Superficial femoral PWVβ significantly increased over time in the high- and low-fat conditions (ηp2 = 0.321; 0.8 and 0.4 m·s−1, respectively). Triglycerides increased over time in the high-fat trial only (ηp2 = 0.761). There were no significant changes in blood pressure. Consuming a high-fat meal prior to 180 min of uninterrupted sitting augments markers of cardiovascular disease risk more than consuming a low-fat meal prior to sitting.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Histone deacetylase inhibitor givinostat attenuates nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that is increasingly prevalent worldwide. Liver inflammation is an important contributor to disease progression from nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) to NASH, but there is a lack of efficient therapies. In the current study we evaluated the therapeutic potential of givinostat, a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, in the treatment of NASH in vivo and in vitro. Liver inflammation was induced in mice by feeding a methionine- and choline-deficient diet (MCD) or a fructose, palmitate, cholesterol diet (FPC). The mice were treated with givoinostat (10 mg·kg−1·d−1, ip) for 8 or 10 weeks. At the end of the experiment, the livers were harvested for analysis. We showed that givoinostat administration significantly alleviated inflammation and attenuated hepatic fibrosis in MCD-induced NASH mice. RNA-seq analysis of liver tissues form MCD-fed mice revealed that givinostat potently blocked expression of inflammation-related genes and regulated a broad set of lipid metabolism-related genes. In human hepatocellular carcinoma cell line HepG2 and human derived fetal hepatocyte cell line L02, givinostat significantly decreased palmitic acid-induced intracellular lipid accumulation. The benefit of givinostat was further confirmed in FPC-induced NASH mice. Givinostat administration significantly attenuated hepatic steatosis, inflammation as well as liver injury in this mouse model. In conclusion, givinostat is efficacious in reversing diet-induced NASH, and may serve as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of human NASH.
ScienceNature.com

Salivary microbiome differences in prepubertal children with and without adrenal androgen excess

Premature adrenarche is a condition of childhood adrenal androgen excess (AAE) in the absence of gonadotropin-dependent puberty, and has been linked to insulin resistance and progression to metabolic syndrome. Microbial dysbiosis is associated with progression of inflammatory states and chronic diseases. Here, we aimed to examine the salivary microbiomes of children with AAE and assess the relationship with adrenal androgens and metabolic parameters.
ScienceNature.com

Decoding disease: from genomes to networks to phenotypes

Interpreting the effects of genetic variants is key to understanding individual susceptibility to disease and designing personalized therapeutic approaches. Modern experimental technologies are enabling the generation of massive compendia of human genome sequence data and associated molecular and phenotypic traits, together with genome-scale expression, epigenomics and other functional genomic data. Integrative computational models can leverage these data to understand variant impact, elucidate the effect of dysregulated genes on biological pathways in specific disease and tissue contexts, and interpret disease risk beyond what is feasible with experiments alone. In this Review, we discuss recent developments in machine learning algorithms for genome interpretation and for integrative molecular-level modelling of cells, tissues and organs relevant to disease. More specifically, we highlight existing methods and key challenges and opportunities in identifying specific disease-causing genetic variants and linking them to molecular pathways and, ultimately, to disease phenotypes.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Diurnal variations of brown fat thermogenesis and fat oxidation in humans

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Disturbed circadian rhythm is associated with an increased risk of obesity and metabolic disorders. Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a site of nonshivering thermogenesis (NST) and plays a role in regulating whole-body energy expenditure (EE), substrate metabolism, and body fatness. In this study, we examined diurnal variations of NST in healthy humans by focusing on their relation to BAT activity.
CancerNature.com

MyD88-dependent BCG immunotherapy reduces tumor and regulates tumor microenvironment in bladder cancer murine model

Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is the only FDA approved first line therapy for patients with nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer. The purpose of this study is to better understand the role of innate immune pathways involved in BCG immunotherapy against murine bladder tumor. We first characterized the immunological profile induced by the MB49 mouse urothelial carcinoma cell line. MB49 cells were not able to activate an inflammatory response (TNF-α, IL-6, CXCL-10 or IFN-β) after the stimulus with different agonists or BCG infection, unlike macrophages. Although MB49 cells are not able to induce an efficient immune response, BCG treatment could activate other cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME). We evaluated BCG intratumoral treatment in animals deficient for different innate immune molecules (STING−/−, cGAS−/−, TLR2−/−, TLR3−/−, TLR4−/−, TLR7−/−, TLR9−/−, TLR3/7/9−/−, MyD88−/−, IL-1R−/−, Caspase1/11−/−, Gasdermin-D−/− and IFNAR−/−) using the MB49 subcutaneous mouse model. Only MyD88−/− partially responded to BCG treatment compared to wild type (WT) mice, suggesting a role played by this adaptor molecule. Additionally, BCG intratumoral treatment regulates cellular infiltrate in TME with an increase of inflammatory macrophages, neutrophils and CD8+ T lymphocytes, suggesting an immune response activation that favors tumor remission in WT mice but not in MyD88−/−. The experiments using MB49 cells infected with BCG and co-cultured with macrophages also demonstrated that MyD88 is essential for an efficient immune response. Our data suggests that BCG immunotherapy depends partially on the MyD88-related innate immune pathway.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Pre-treatment clinical and gene expression patterns predict developmental change in early intervention in autism

Early detection and intervention are believed to be key to facilitating better outcomes in children with autism, yet the impact of age at treatment start on the outcome is poorly understood. While clinical traits such as language ability have been shown to predict treatment outcome, whether or not and how information at the genomic level can predict treatment outcome is unknown. Leveraging a cohort of toddlers with autism who all received the same standardized intervention at a very young age and provided a blood sample, here we find that very early treatment engagement (i.e., <24 months) leads to greater gains while controlling for time in treatment. Pre-treatment clinical behavioral measures predict 21% of the variance in the rate of skill growth during early intervention. Pre-treatment blood leukocyte gene expression patterns also predict the rate of skill growth, accounting for 13% of the variance in treatment slopes. Results indicated that 295 genes can be prioritized as driving this effect. These treatment-relevant genes highly interact at the protein level, are enriched for differentially histone acetylated genes in autism postmortem cortical tissue, and are normatively highly expressed in a variety of subcortical and cortical areas important for social communication and language development. This work suggests that pre-treatment biological and clinical behavioral characteristics are important for predicting developmental change in the context of early intervention and that individualized pre-treatment biology related to histone acetylation may be key.
HealthNature.com

Anterior cingulate cortex is necessary for spontaneous opioid withdrawal and withdrawal-induced hyperalgesia in male mice

The anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) is implicated in many pathologies, including depression, anxiety, substance-use disorders, and pain. There is also evidence from brain imaging that the ACC is hyperactive during periods of opioid withdrawal. However, there are limited data contributing to our understanding of ACC function at the cellular level during opioid withdrawal. Here, we address this issue by performing ex vivo electrophysiological analysis of thick-tufted, putative dopamine D2 receptor expressing, layer V pyramidal neurons in the ACC (ACC L5 PyNs) in a mouse model of spontaneous opioid withdrawal. We found that escalating doses of morphine (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100 mg/kg, i.p. on days 1–5, respectively) injected twice daily into male C57BL/6 mice evoked withdrawal behaviors and an associated withdrawal-induced mechanical hypersensitivity. Brain slices prepared 24 h following the last morphine injection showed increases in ACC L5 thick-tufted PyN-intrinsic membrane excitability, increases in membrane resistance, reductions in the rheobase, and reductions in HCN channel-mediated currents (IH). We did not observe changes in intrinsic or synaptic properties on thin-tufted, dopamine D1-receptor-expressing ACC L5 PyNs recorded from male Drd1a-tdTomato transgenic mice. In addition, we found that chemogenetic inhibition of the ACC blocked opioid-induced withdrawal and withdrawal-induced mechanical hypersensitivity. These results demonstrate that spontaneous opioid withdrawal alters neuronal properties within the ACC and that ACC activity is necessary to control behaviors associated with opioid withdrawal and withdrawal-induced mechanical hypersensitivity. The ability of the ACC to regulate both withdrawal behaviors and withdrawal-induced mechanical hypersensitivity suggests overlapping mechanisms between two seemingly distinguishable behaviors. This commonality potentially suggests that the ACC is a locus for multiple withdrawal symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

Activation of γ-globin gene expression by GATA1 and NF-Y in hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin

Hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) ameliorates β-hemoglobinopathies by inhibiting the developmental switch from γ-globin (HBG1/HBG2) to β-globin (HBB) gene expression. Some forms of HPFH are associated with γ-globin promoter variants that either disrupt binding motifs for transcriptional repressors or create new motifs for transcriptional activators. How these variants sustain γ-globin gene expression postnatally remains undefined. We mapped γ-globin promoter sequences functionally in erythroid cells harboring different HPFH variants. Those that disrupt a BCL11A repressor binding element induce γ-globin expression by facilitating the recruitment of nuclear transcription factor Y (NF-Y) to a nearby proximal CCAAT box and GATA1 to an upstream motif. The proximal CCAAT element becomes dispensable for HPFH variants that generate new binding motifs for activators NF-Y or KLF1, but GATA1 recruitment remains essential. Our findings define distinct mechanisms through which transcription factors and their cis-regulatory elements activate γ-globin expression in different forms of HPFH, some of which are being recreated by therapeutic genome editing.
ScienceNature.com

A machine learning case–control classifier for schizophrenia based on DNA methylation in blood

Epigenetic dysregulation is thought to contribute to the etiology of schizophrenia (SZ), but the cell type-specificity of DNA methylation makes population-based epigenetic studies of SZ challenging. To train an SZ case–control classifier based on DNA methylation in blood, therefore, we focused on human genomic regions of systemic interindividual epigenetic variation (CoRSIVs), a subset of which are represented on the Illumina Human Methylation 450K (HM450) array. HM450 DNA methylation data on whole blood of 414 SZ cases and 433 non-psychiatric controls were used as training data for a classification algorithm with built-in feature selection, sparse partial least squares discriminate analysis (SPLS-DA); application of SPLS-DA to HM450 data has not been previously reported. Using the first two SPLS-DA dimensions we calculated a “risk distance” to identify individuals with the highest probability of SZ. The model was then evaluated on an independent HM450 data set on 353 SZ cases and 322 non-psychiatric controls. Our CoRSIV-based model classified 303 individuals as cases with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 80%, far surpassing the performance of a model based on polygenic risk score (PRS). Importantly, risk distance (based on CoRSIV methylation) was not associated with medication use, arguing against reverse causality. Risk distance and PRS were positively correlated (Pearson r = 0.28, P = 1.28 × 10−12), and mediational analysis suggested that genetic effects on SZ are partially mediated by altered methylation at CoRSIVs. Our results indicate two innate dimensions of SZ risk: one based on genetic, and the other on systemic epigenetic variants.
ScienceNature.com

mTOR signaling mediates ILC3-driven immunopathology

Innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) have a protective immune function at mucosal tissues but can also contribute to immunopathology. Previous work has shown that the serine/threonine kinase mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) is involved in generating protective ILC3 cytokine responses during bacterial infection. However, whether mTORC1 also regulates IFN-γ-mediated immunopathology has not been investigated. In addition, the role of mTORC2 in ILC3s is unknown. Using mice specifically defective for either mTORC1 or mTORC2 in ILC3s, we show that both mTOR complexes regulate the maintenance of ILC3s at steady state and pathological immune response during colitis. mTORC1 and to a lesser extend mTORC2 promote the proliferation of ILC3s in the small intestine. Upon activation, intestinal ILC3s produce less IFN-γ in the absence of mTOR signaling. During colitis, loss of both mTOR complexes in colonic ILC3s results in the reduced production of inflammatory mediators, recruitment of neutrophils and immunopathology. Similarly, treatment with rapamycin after colitis induction ameliorates the disease. Collectively, our data show a critical role for both mTOR complexes in controlling ILC3 cell numbers and ILC3-driven inflammation in the intestine.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide DNA methylation and gene expression analyses in monozygotic twins identify potential biomarkers of depression

Depression is currently the leading cause of disability around the world. We conducted an epigenome-wide association study (EWAS) in a sample of 58 depression score-discordant monozygotic twin pairs, aiming to detect specific epigenetic variants potentially related to depression and further integrate with gene expression profile data. Association between the methylation level of each CpG site and depression score was tested by applying a linear mixed effect model. Weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was performed for gene expression data. The association of DNA methylation levels of 66 CpG sites with depression score reached the level of P < 1 × 10−4. These top CpG sites were located at 34 genes, especially PTPRN2, HES5, GATA2, PRDM7, and KCNIP1. Many ontology enrichments were highlighted, including Notch signaling pathway, Huntington disease, p53 pathway by glucose deprivation, hedgehog signaling pathway, DNA binding, and nucleic acid metabolic process. We detected 19 differentially methylated regions (DMRs), some of which were located at GRIK2, DGKA, and NIPA2. While integrating with gene expression data, HELZ2, PTPRN2, GATA2, and ZNF624 were differentially expressed. In WGCNA, one specific module was positively correlated with depression score (r = 0.62, P = 0.002). Some common genes (including BMP2, PRDM7, KCNIP1, and GRIK2) and enrichment terms (including complement and coagulation cascades pathway, DNA binding, neuron fate specification, glial cell differentiation, and thyroid gland development) were both identified in methylation analysis and WGCNA. Our study identifies specific epigenetic variations which are significantly involved in regions, functional genes, biological function, and pathways that mediate depression disorder.
ScienceNature.com

Altered chromatin states drive cryptic transcription in aging mammalian stem cells

A repressive chromatin state featuring trimethylated lysine 36 on histone H3 (H3K36me3) and DNA methylation suppresses cryptic transcription in embryonic stem cells. Cryptic transcription is elevated with age in yeast and nematodes and reducing it extends yeast lifespan, though whether this occurs in mammals is unknown. We show that cryptic transcription is elevated in aged mammalian stem cells, including murine hematopoietic and neural stem cells and human mesenchymal stem cells. Precise mapping allowed quantification of age-associated cryptic transcription in human mesenchymal stem cells aged in vitro. Regions with significant age-associated cryptic transcription have a unique chromatin signature: decreased H3K36me3 and increased H3K4me1, H3K4me3 and H3K27ac with age. Genomic regions undergoing such changes resemble known promoter sequences and are bound by TATA-binding protein, even in young cells. Hence, the more permissive chromatin state at intragenic cryptic promoters likely underlies increased cryptic transcription in aged mammalian stem cells.
ScienceNature.com

Compounds targeting OSBPL7 increase ABCA1-dependent cholesterol efflux preserving kidney function in two models of kidney disease

Impaired cellular cholesterol efflux is a key factor in the progression of renal, cardiovascular, and autoimmune diseases. Here we describe a class of 5-arylnicotinamide compounds, identified through phenotypic drug discovery, that upregulate ABCA1-dependent cholesterol efflux by targeting Oxysterol Binding Protein Like 7 (OSBPL7). OSBPL7 was identified as the molecular target of these compounds through a chemical biology approach, employing a photoactivatable 5-arylnicotinamide derivative in a cellular cross-linking/immunoprecipitation assay. Further evaluation of two compounds (Cpd A and Cpd G) showed that they induced ABCA1 and cholesterol efflux from podocytes in vitro and normalized proteinuria and prevented renal function decline in mouse models of proteinuric kidney disease: Adriamycin-induced nephropathy and Alport Syndrome. In conclusion, we show that small molecule drugs targeting OSBPL7 reveal an alternative mechanism to upregulate ABCA1, and may represent a promising new therapeutic strategy for the treatment of renal diseases and other disorders of cellular cholesterol homeostasis.
HealthNature.com

Nerve growth factor and glutamate increase the density and expression of substance P-containing nerve fibers in healthy human masseter muscles

Nocifensive behavior induced by injection of glutamate or nerve growth factor (NGF) into rats masseter muscle is mediated, in part, through the activation of peripheral NMDA receptors. However, information is lacking about the mechanism that contributes to pain and sensitization induced by these substances in humans. Immunohistochemical analysis of microbiopsies obtained from human masseter muscle was used to investigate if injection of glutamate into the NGF-sensitized masseter muscle alters the density or expression of the NMDA receptor subtype 2B (NR2B) or NGF by putative sensory afferent (that express SP) fibers. The relationship between expression and pain characteristics was also examined. NGF and glutamate administration increased the density and expression of NR2B and NGF by muscle putative sensory afferent fibers (P < 0.050). This increase in expression was greater in women than in men (P < 0.050). Expression of NR2B receptors by putative sensory afferent fibers was positively correlated with pain characteristics. Results suggest that increased expression of peripheral NMDA receptors partly contributes to the increased pain and sensitivity induced by intramuscular injection of NGF and glutamate in healthy humans; a model of myofascial temporomandibular disorder (TMD) pain. Whether a similar increase in peripheral NMDA expression occurs in patients with painful TMDs warrants further investigation.
CancerNature.com

Oncogene APOL1 promotes proliferation and inhibits apoptosis via activating NOTCH1 signaling pathway in pancreatic cancer

APOL1 encodes a secreted high-density lipoprotein, which has been considered as an aberrantly expressed gene in multiple cancers. Nevertheless, the role of APOL1 in the regulatory mechanisms of pancreatic cancer remains unknown and should be explored. We identified APOL1 was abnormally elevated in human pancreatic cancer tissues compared with that in adjacent tissues and was associated with poor prognosis. The effects of APOL1 in PC cell proliferation, cell cycle, and apoptosis was verified via functional in vitro and in vivo experiments. The results showed that knockdown of APOL1 significantly inhibited the proliferation and promoted apoptosis of pancreatic cancer. In addition, we identified APOL1 could be a regulator of NOTCH1 signaling pathway using bioinformatics tools, qRT-PCR, dual-luciferase reporter assay, and western blotting. In summary, APOL1 could function as an oncogene to promote proliferation and inhibit apoptosis through activating NOTCH1 signaling pathway expression in pancreatic cancer; therefore, it may act as a novel therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer.
HealthNature.com

Pathogenic variants in GNPTAB and GNPTG encoding distinct subunits of GlcNAc-1-phosphotransferase differentially impact bone resorption in patients with mucolipidosis type II and III

Pathogenic variants in GNPTAB and GNPTG, encoding different subunits of GlcNAc-1-phosphotransferase, cause mucolipidosis (ML) II, MLIII alpha/beta, and MLIII gamma. This study aimed to investigate the cellular and molecular bases underlying skeletal abnormalities in patients with MLII and MLIII. Methods. We analyzed bone biopsies from patients with MLIII alpha/beta or...
HealthNature.com

ML365 inhibits TWIK2 channel to block ATP-induced NLRP3 inflammasome

Dysregulation of NLRP3 inflammasome results in uncontrolled inflammation, which participates in various chronic diseases. TWIK2 potassium channel mediates potassium efflux that has been reported to be an essential upstream mechanism for ATP-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Thus, TWIK2 potassium channel could be a potential drug target for NLRP3-related inflammatory diseases. In the present study we investigated the effects of known K2P channel modulators on TWIK2 channel expressed in a heterologous system. In order to increase plasma membrane expression and thus TWIK2 currents, a mutant channel with three mutations (TWIK2I289A/L290A/Y308A) in the C-terminus was expressed in COS-7 cells. TWIK2 currents were assessed using whole-cell voltage-clamp recording. Among 6 known K2P channel modulators tested (DCPIB, quinine, fluoxetine, ML365, ML335, and TKDC), ML365 was the most potent TWIK2 channel blocker with an IC50 value of 4.07 ± 1.5 μM. Furthermore, ML365 selectively inhibited TWIK2 without affecting TWIK1 or THIK1 channels. We showed that ML365 (1, 5 μM) concentration-dependently inhibited ATP-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation in LPS-primed murine BMDMs, whereas it did not affect nigericin-induced NLRP3, or non-canonical, AIM2 and NLRC4 inflammasomes activation. Knockdown of TWIK2 significantly impaired the inhibitory effect of ML365 on ATP-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Moreover, we demonstrated that pre-administration of ML365 (1, 10, 25 mg/kg, ip) dose-dependently ameliorated LPS-induced endotoxic shock in mice. In a preliminary pharmacokinetic study conducted in rats, ML365 showed good absolute oral bioavailability with F value of 22.49%. In conclusion, ML365 provides a structural reference for future design of selective TWIK2 channel inhibitors in treating related inflammatory diseases.

