Geographic Disparities Found in Cancer Diagnosis Stage, Mortality for AYAs

Rami Komrokji, MD, and Gail Roboz, MD, discuss the importance of staging models in the diagnosis and routine assessment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. Gail Roboz, MD: There’s no doubt about it in my mind, that when a patient hears something is low risk, that is synonymous with, “I live forever.” So, “Low risk, alright, I’m not going to worry about it." And I think we do worry about it. Rami, we have published on this as part of the MDS CRC [Myelodysplastic Syndrome Clinical Research Consortium]. Low risk is not actually so low risk. I think when you’re assessing a patient who might technically meet low-risk criteria, but as Azra said, there are other things making you think, “Hmm,” how do you distinguish between somebody who you’re going to hang out and watch on some transfusions and see what’s going on, versus something different? You come up, you use the app, you use all the data that you have. It says low risk, but how do you know for sure whether you are going to sit tight and watch or wait, or transfuse? How do you make that decision?