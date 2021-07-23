Cancel
Cancer

Geographic Disparities Found in Cancer Diagnosis Stage, Mortality for AYAs

 11 days ago

Living in rural counties and living farther from reporting hospital detrimental for adolescents and young adults with cancer. FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For adolescents and young adults (AYAs) with cancer, living in rural counties and living farther from the reporting hospital are associated with later-stage diagnoses and increased mortality, according to a study published online July 8 in Cancer.

