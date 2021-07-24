July 30: Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival

Slate includes three exciting acclaimed performances and seven educational events. Story provided by McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University will host its Fourth Annual Chamber Music Festival featuring returning Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott and performing artists Paul Neubauer, Susanna Phillips and the Escher String Quartet. The festival kicks off with an On-Stage Soirée, featuring an intimate performance and dinner with the artists, on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., followed by performances on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Each of the three festival concerts features different musical repertory and includes works by Beethoven, Elgar, Handel, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schubert, and more.

