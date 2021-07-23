City Pool closed due to air quality

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park opened its gondolas for the first time this 2021/2022 season on Nov. 17. Last year, the resort opened in early December. (credit: CBS) The resort also unveiled its new Winter Park Resort app which, officials say, gives visitors most services, like stat tracking, ordering food and real-time lift updates, at their fingertips. One such service is the trail map. Ski season is officially here! Lifts will spin until 4pm today. Don’t forget to stop by Derailer between 11-3 for $1 @CoorsLight (while supplies last) and your chance to win some new swag! Must be 21+. See the full rules here: https://t.co/71rZuE5WlA pic.twitter.com/sOov9gOiKm — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 17, 2021 The resort says it will save more than 12,000 lbs. of paper by eliminating the trail maps. They also recognize the sentimental aspect of getting a physical map, the resort says they will still be for sale throughout the Village. “We’re making good on our commitments to the planet, our community and the next generation of mountain adventurers,” said Liz Agostin, Vice President of Marketing for Winter Park Resort. The app is free and available to all riders. The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season.

WINTER PARK, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO