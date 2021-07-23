Cancel
Open House for Manhattan Development Code

cityofmhk.com
 11 days ago

The City of Manhattan Community Development Department is hosting an Open House event Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM to help people learn more about proposed changes and additions to the Manhattan Development Code. The event will be held in the City Commission Room at City Hall, located at 1101 Poyntz Avenue.

cityofmhk.com

