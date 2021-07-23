Open House for Manhattan Development Code

A new source of funding through Virginia Housing will help the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) and its housing partners create more affordable housing units in the region. On July 13, Virginia Housing announced $40 million in grants to Virginia’s 21 Planning Districts. Based on its population, the CSPDC will receive $2 million over 3 years. The PDC Housing Development Program will promote regional approaches to planning and development, bring together local housing partners, and support housing projects that create new affordable housing units throughout the region. Through this opportunity, the CSPDC will work closely Virginia Housing and the region’s housing delivery partners including local governments, housing authorities, non-profit organizations, developers, and other groups working to address the need for affordable rental and homeownership housing units. The CSPDC plans to bring stakeholders together to launch the program this fall.
