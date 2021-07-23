Open House for Manhattan Development Code

Sustainable Neighborhoods is a resident-led program that partners city staff with Wheat Ridge neighbors to develop and manage sustainability projects, events and workshops with the goal of enhancing the long-term character, livability and sustainability of Wheat Ridge neighborhoods. Neighborhoods participating in the program earn credits for their activities and receive recognition from City staff and the community. To learn more about the program and the application, join us for an in-person Open House event on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30pm. At this event, you’ll learn more about how the program works, hear from Sustainable Applewood Villages and Sustainable Paramount Heights residents about their experience and receive tips for a successful application. Applications are due by Monday, August 30, 2021. To learn more about the program and the application, visit https://bit.ly/SustainableNeighborhoods.