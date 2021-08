For many high school students, daily schedules changed dramatically during the pandemic. With the adoption of distance learning, many schools across the country changed their schedules. At the Salinas Union High School District, classes started at 8:10 a.m. and ended at 1:10 p.m. instead of the usual 3 p.m. As a high school student, this was a big improvement for me because I was able to have more time for life outside of school.