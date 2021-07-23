Thomas P. Newbill

View more in
Warren, PA
Advocacy|Posted byCNN
Expiration of eviction moratorium leaves White House and congressional Democrats scrambling
(CNN) — White House officials on Monday described a behind-the-scenes scramble over the weekend to locate any legal avenue for the administration to continue barring evictions. The effort ultimately came up short, the officials said, leaving millions of renters in the lurch and exposing a rare divide with Democratic members...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate
The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Society|Posted byThe Associated Press
Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
Immigration|Posted byReuters
U.S. offers refuge to more Afghans who aided Americans in new program
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thousands more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a program announced by the State Department on Monday. Reuters first reported earlier on Monday the plans...
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Democrats press McCarthy to resign after comment 'hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel
Some Democrats are calling on House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to resign after he said it would be "hard not to hit" Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a the speaker's gavel.
Sports|Posted byNBC News
Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final
Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
Some Republican U.S. senators snipe at $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems, even as some Republicans began complaining about the details. Following long weekend sessions, senators on Monday began...
Sports|Posted byThe Associated Press
American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is back. The 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health. “We are so excited to confirm that you will see...
Washington, DC|Posted byNBC News
Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide
A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
Economy|Posted byThe Hill
Hearing officer recommends Amazon union election be held again
The election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) should be held again, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing officer recommended. The union that workers at the Bessemer facility would join put out a statement Monday celebrating the recommendation it...
