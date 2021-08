The UK government envisages ‘volume production' of the Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS) at BAE Systems sites in northwestern England. Visiting the company's Warton site in Lancashire on 29 July to formally announce the launch of the FCAS concept and assessment phase, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace told Janes that significant numbers of manned Tempest aircraft would be “built at scale” at Warton. Asked whether the widespread use of manned Tempest aircraft in conjunction with unmanned systems would drive down the number airframes required by the Royal Air Force (RAF) to significantly less that the 160 Eurofighter Typhoons ordered by the UK, Wallace said Tempest would not be a “boutique product”. “Volume matters,” he commented.