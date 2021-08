CELINA - After Grand Lake reliever Gabriel Torres stranded the bases loaded in the eighth, it took just four batters in the ninth for Michigan to load them up again. With the Mariners holding a four-run lead, coach Tony Perez handed the ball to Taj Porter, who allowed two of the inherited runners to score but struck out Michael Zinter for the third out as the Mariners got a 7-5 win over the Monarchs on Sunday in the final game of the summer at Montgomery Field.