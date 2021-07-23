Recognizing quality in Dry Creek Vineyards

Grover Zampa Vineyards, kickstarted the new year in style with the launch of India’s first ever Syrah-Grenache blend. This blend is extremely popular from the southern Rhone valley in France, south of France, Spain, and the new world regions of Australia. The wine has been blended and matured according to La Reserve standards which is the flagship preserve wine from Grover Zampa’s stable. This is also, India’s first reserve wine conceptualised in association with Michel Rolland in 1995 and released in 1998. With its majestic dark purple colour tone, La Réserve Syrah-Grenache is matured in French Oak barrels and exhibits a powerful bouquet of blackberry, pepper, and floral aromas. It is layered with notes of black cherry, vanilla, spice, and oak-derived flavours which are supported by rich textured and firm tannins.

DRINKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO