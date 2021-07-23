New research shows 97% still unaware of crucial container security principles that underline the urgency for runtime controls

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. It is nothing short of a miracle. No, not just the vaccines. Producing a vaccine in a year against a novel virus was a miracle, but the other miracle was reshaping the entire global economy practically overnight. Many organizations went to fully working at home over a weekend. Everything any consumer needed from healthcare to home improvement could be shipped to their doorstep. The economy went digital, and there is no going back. So even where vaccine rollouts are slow and lockdowns are still in place, IT budgets are going up.