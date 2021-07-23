New research shows 97% still unaware of crucial container security principles that underline the urgency for runtime controls
Aqua Security released the results of its 2021 Cloud Native Security Survey revealing the knowledge gap around runtime security and the associated risks. The study found that only 3% of respondents recognize that a container, in and of itself, is not a security boundary, indicating that the default security capabilities of containers are overestimated. This result is especially alarming in conjunction with the fact that only 24% of respondents have plans in place to deploy the necessary building blocks for runtime security.www.securitymagazine.com
