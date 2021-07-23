Walt Disney Co. to get $580-million tax break for moving California jobs to Florida
Walt Disney Co. expects to receive nearly $580 million in tax credits for moving about 2,000 California jobs to Florida. The Burbank-based media giant applied for and was approved to receive an estimated $578 million in credits from the state of Florida over the next 19 years, according to documents obtained from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The credits are for building and operating a regional campus near Lake Nona to house the roughly 2,000 workers.www.arcamax.com
