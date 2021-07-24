Scranton indie/alt rocker James Barrett comes out of 2020 stronger with new music and fall concert

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, in partnership with Jax Live Presents, will welcome anthemic indie-rockers Cold War Kids to The Backyard Stage at The Amp on Friday, Aug 6. For nearly 15 years, Nathan Willett and Cold War Kids have fielded the shifts in the music landscape’s seismic activity as well as the ebbs and flows in their own camp, while simultaneously sticking to their game plan. Over the course of a dozen releases on majors and indies alike, non-stop tours, the festival circuit’s biggest stages, massive radio and streaming successes, as well as a few lineup changes, Cold War Kids have become a major part of the modern scene.