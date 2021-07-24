Scranton indie/alt rocker James Barrett comes out of 2020 stronger with new music and fall concert
When your dream is to become a full-time musician, a global pandemic is a nightmare scenario. Over the last year, though, James Barrett took his already emotional and introspective approach to songwriting and used the anxiety and loneliness of the quarantine to dig deeper into what he started with his debut full band album, “The Price of Comfort,” the year before and develop something even more personal while isolated from the group he had only recently built.nepascene.com
Comments / 0