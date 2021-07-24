Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Scranton indie/alt rocker James Barrett comes out of 2020 stronger with new music and fall concert

By Rich Howells
nepascene.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen your dream is to become a full-time musician, a global pandemic is a nightmare scenario. Over the last year, though, James Barrett took his already emotional and introspective approach to songwriting and used the anxiety and loneliness of the quarantine to dig deeper into what he started with his debut full band album, “The Price of Comfort,” the year before and develop something even more personal while isolated from the group he had only recently built.

nepascene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drums, PA
City
Scranton, PA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Scranton, PA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alt#Rocker#Benefit Concert#Nepa Scene#Ionic Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Pinedale, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Pinedale’s Summer Music Series features Indie-rockers Fox Royale on July 24

PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues July 24 with Mid-west indie-rock four-piece Fox Royale. Jackson Hole’s Abbi Webster will open the show. Fans of Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys and Regina Spektor will feel right at home at this show. The Soundcheck Summer Music Series takes place at American...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

New Music for Strings Upcoming Concerts

NowNet Arts Virtual Venue, August 14-19 https://nownetarts.org/venue. Experience the festival’s soloists and Ensemble-in-Residence perform their own works and works by contemporary composers. Artists: Mari Kimura (violin and MUGIC sensor), Anne Sophie Andersen (violin), Patrick Yim (violin), Alicia Marie Valoti (viola), Alessandro Di Giulio (percussion), Ensemble Decipher (laptops and electronics), Cecilie...
MusicKokomo Perspective

Rapper and Rockers Added to 2021 Fair Concert Line-Up

The Alaska State Fair is pleased to announce three additional acts confirmed for the 2021 AT&T Concert Series: Celtic rockers, the Young Dubliners, on August 26; young rapper, Lil Tjay, on September 3; and legendary rockers, Clutch, on September 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m.
Campbell, CAEast Bay Times

Live music returns to Ainsley House with fall concerts

A jazz guitar duo, a swing band, an R&B vocalist and an Americana singer/songwriter are lined up to play a fall garden concert series at the Ainsley House. Hosted by the Campbell Museum Foundation and the SJG School of Music, the series was on hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
Pittston, PAnepascene.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Resilient rocker Karen Bella takes a shot of ‘Jack Honey’ in debut music video

Early in March, the gang here at Camp Rattler in West Pittston was contacted by our superstar PR agent Denise Kovalevitch of DMK Publicity, her boutique agency located in the greater Philadelphia area. Denise, who I have known since the mid-’90s, works with clients such as Blues Traveler, Candlebox, Steve Vai, Corey Glover of Living Colour, QVC, and Heidi Klum Jewelry, to quickly namedrop a few, but also quietly represents famous TV and film celebrity types, high-end chefs, and the passion project companies of a few music industry biggies. She is a superhero in her field with press chops for days and a Rolodex that could choke a horse.
Saint Augustine, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Anthemic indie rockers Cold War Kids to perform at The Amp on Aug. 6

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, in partnership with Jax Live Presents, will welcome anthemic indie-rockers Cold War Kids to The Backyard Stage at The Amp on Friday, Aug 6. For nearly 15 years, Nathan Willett and Cold War Kids have fielded the shifts in the music landscape’s seismic activity as well as the ebbs and flows in their own camp, while simultaneously sticking to their game plan. Over the course of a dozen releases on majors and indies alike, non-stop tours, the festival circuit’s biggest stages, massive radio and streaming successes, as well as a few lineup changes, Cold War Kids have become a major part of the modern scene.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

The 21 Best Concerts Coming to LA This Summer and Fall

Summer 2021 in the City of Angels means lots of outdoor music concerts – and a few inside, too, where masks are once again required and vaccines encouraged. Seems the pandemic is still here in SoCal, but so are live shows — so let’s (a) be safe and (b) make the most of it.
Rochester, NYclassical915.org

The Society for Chamber Music Rochester presents four new concerts in August 2021

Rochester's premiere chamber music ensemble presents a new season of four concerts featuring members of the Society for Chamber Music in Rochester. The series begins with the return of pianist Jon Kimura Parker performing a Schumann Piano Quartet on Aug 8th. We'll explore the musical colors of France on Aug 15 and German Masters on Aug 22. Plus much more. Julia Figueras hosts.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

The music is back! Our guide to fall concerts in Austin

Aug. 5-6 David Gray at ACL Live. Hank Williams Jr., Wyatt McCubbin, Django Walker at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams at ACL Live. No Americana artist has had a more productive past decade than Isbell, whose 2020 release “Reunions” was his third straight studio album to top Billboard’s country, folk and rock charts. Having Williams, who’ll be inducted into the "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame later this year, on the bill is a major bonus. $59.50-$89.50. acl-live.com. — P.B.
Kentucky StateBowling Green Daily News

Music, shows coming to new concert venue on Kentucky farm

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Six friends had a shared idea: to open a concert venue in Bath County. Originally, they were looking at a 500-seat arena to showcase artists outside the hustle and bustle of a city. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the idea for the venue got bigger and bigger.
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

New Music Friday Selections: Check Out The Latest at U.S. Rocker

New Music Friday takes on a new look as our publication U.S. Rocker carries the latest in sounds from emerging bands. This week, we feature tracks from Aidan Bissett, the upbeat Just Tommy, Kendra & The Bunnies and Americana band Chestnut Grove. U.S. Rocker covers the music from coast to...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Paved Paradise indie music label expo coming to Rock Hall in September

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A different kind of record store experience will pop up at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Sept. 23, when the Paved Paradise label expo stops by. The traveling market features several indie record labels joining forces -- Ghostly International and Numero Group, along with Secretly Group’s three labels: Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian.
Rogersville, TNRogersville Review

“Music Junction” to Headline Concert

Music Mondays, at Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville, will feature a group of musicians from Music Junction. The concert is set for August 2, starting at 5PM. For many years Music Junction, located in the community center by the softball fields, has been a popular Thursday night destination for local amateur and professional entertainers. Featuring a friendly and informal atmosphere, the junction offers free admission and refreshments, and everyone is offered the opportunity to perform instrumentally and vocally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy