Longview, WA

Letter: U.S. obligated to help those who aided us

Longview Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are failing miserably in getting Afghani interpreters who worked for the U.S./NATO out of Afghanistan as promised. This is not the first time we have failed people who risked their lives to assist the U.S. In Vietnam, many were left behind to be put in "re-education" camps. In Iraq, many were left stranded after we failed our commitment to offer them safety. Apparently, the process of vetting these people is beset by bureaucratic red tape. Also, visas have been denied with no explanation given. With the only way out being through Kabul, the chances of those in the hinterlands getting through Taliban checkpoints most likely means that many are already doomed.

tdn.com

