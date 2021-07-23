Changes to the state supported Community COVID-19 testing sites

Hours and days are changing for the state supported community COVID-19 testing sites. As more of the population of Monterey County has received COVID-19 vaccinations and as the pandemic has progressed, the demand for COVID-19 testing has decreased. There continues to be new COVID-19 cases and a need for testing and the new schedule ensures there is a free testing site open somewhere in the county on every day of the week. If the need for testing increases, the hours of operation can be increased to meet the demand.