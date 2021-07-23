Letter: Kalama wrong to go out of town for art

I support the River Road Coalition. I find it ironic that the city buys a parcel of farm ground that has no water utilities and now the only place that well can be drilled is Weaver’s Cove. Huh . . . If the city council members are such savvy real estate developers, why would you buy this land without knowing if there will be access to water? There are so many unknowns about this project. Where is that money going to come from for all of the unknows? Mayor Gene Newgaard welcomes all public input on this project. Well, Gene, if you want public input, let’s put this up for public VOTE. I feel it would make more sense to take advantage of the Grand JiVante development that has water and sewer. Let’s not make another costly mistake like the Motorola tower. P.S. If you guys have to buy another communication tower, look in the catalog and see if there is any that look like 100-year-old oak trees. Just sayin’.