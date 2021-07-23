Letter: Kalama wrong to go out of town for art

Earlier this week, Mashpee residents received a letter from Town Manager Rodney Collins urging “…all property owners in Mashpee to stop the application of fertilizers on grass and landscaped areas.” Mr. Collins’s letter correctly identifies a real problem—harmful algal blooms in our ponds and waterways. Unfortunately, Mr. Collins is somewhat vague in his use of terminology: the specific culprit is nitrogen, yet Mr. Collins only refers to “fertilizers.” It is true that many fertilizers contain nitrogen, but some don’t. There are also other sources of the nitrogen entering our area’s waters. To begin to solve a problem, we first need to understand what that problem is specifically. I suspect that Mr. Collins didn’t want to complicate his letter unnecessarily, but this is a detail that needs to be included specifically in future discussions.
