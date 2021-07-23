Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Men Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Cover picture for the articleWILDWOOD CREST - A motor vehicle stop, in the area of the 200 east block of Stockton Road, was conducted by the Wildwood Crest Police Department, at 2:02 a.m. July 19. According to a police department release, during the motor vehicle stop, the driver, Mickey Morrell, 20, of Amber, Pennsylvania, was found to be under the influence. With the assistance of the Wildwood Police Department K-9 Unit, the investigating officers also discovered that Morrell was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and clonazepam pills, which police say were prescribed to him.

