The Week Ahead - FOMC, US Q2 GDP, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, Apple, Robinhood IPO - 26th July 2021

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed rate meeting – 28/07 – it almost seems counterintuitive that the change of narrative from the June Fed meeting, which saw a number of Fed members start to talk in terms of a tapering of asset purchases, as well as a 2022 rate hike, appears to have come just before an increase in concerns about a slowdown in the global recovery story. The sharp rise in Delta variant cases seen in the last few weeks, has fuelled concerns, that for all the optimism over economic reopening, the reality is that coming out of the pandemic is likely to be a much longer road than the market has been originally pricing. Some of the fears over inflation have already started to subside in the bond markets, whether by accident or design, largely due to cooling commodity prices, as well as concerns that the global recovery may well be weaker than anticipated all the way back in March. As the FOMC gears up for the Jackson Hole symposium next month, global central bankers are likely to have to weigh up how to balance higher inflation in the short term, against a concern that a possible tightening of monetary policy could well exacerbate worries about a slower pace of economic growth, as infections rates rise across the globe.

www.fxstreet.com

